JUST IN: Guns banned at Minnesota State Fair

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus filed for an injunction earlier this month challenging the Minnesota State Fair's new rule banning guns from the event.

The group argued it violated state law and the Second Amendment.

However, a judge did not see it that way as it was ruled Wednesday that the request for an injunction was denied.

The original rule put in place by the fair and the Ramsey County Sherriff’s Office will be allowed to continue effectively banning guns from the event.

Fair goers will be required to go through metal detectors before entering the fair, which starts Thursday.

The fair says the rule was put in place for the safety of visitors.