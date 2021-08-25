Psychologist offers advice on how to help veterans cope amid situation in Afghanistan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some United States servicemembers and civilians who served in Afghanistan may be struggling with seeing the Afghan government fall to the Taliban, and a local psychologist has some advice on how to help them cope.

Dr. Steven Norton is a licensed psychologist in Rochester and was the first psychologist to work at the United States Embassy in Afghanistan. He was there from 2011-2012.

Dr. Norton said that it is normal for military servicemembers and civilians who worked in Afghanistan to feel discouraged, angry or defeated to see the Afghan government fall to the Taliban. He said they may question if the work they did there was worth the sacrifice. He said they also may worry about the Afghan people they helped.

He added that it is difficult for veterans to reach out for help, so it is important to check in on them, to let them know that they are supported and to not make assumptions about how they may be feeling.

"One of the things people do unfortunately when they struggle is they tend to isolate," Dr. Norton said. "Just being able to reach out to people that may have served in Afghanistan or had colleagues there or whatever the circumstance, helps. Reach out to them and say how are you doing or even just offer them an activity, go to coffee or something. Just get them out of that isolation."

Dr. Norton said that focusing on what the individual accomplishments are instead of the big political picture helps, too.

"The politicians will make their decisions, your supervisors, your employees, your fellow soldiers will make decisions on how to best to implement those policies. Trying to debate whether this policy is a good one or not is a waste of energy sometimes. It's best just to say how can we best do this policy in the safest way possible, because sometimes, things don't make sense."

Resources to help those struggling are available at the Veteran's Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.