Resolution moves to improve Highway 14 intersection

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The intersection between Highway 14 and 60th Ave/County Road 104 has historically been a dangerous one.

"At the intersection, you have to cross two lanes of traffic to make a right turn, if that's your goal, or even just to get into traffic, you're starting at a standstill. Just as if you were in the middle of an at-grade intersection," said Ken Brown of the Olmsted County Board.

Coming on the heels of Wednesday's meeting between Rochester­ Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) and MNDOT, drivers may see a new look to the intersection. The council voted unanimously in favor of adding an interchange there, with MNDOT's support.

"We're all in agreement that an interchange is the preferred solution, the safest option," said MNDOT Director of Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty.

"It would be great, an interchange would work," said Richard Leidall, a Rochester resident who drives for a living.

The intersection's combination of having a small median, multiple blind spots and cars going at high speeds in both directions, can be a nightmare for people driving there.

"The speeds that they're running is at 65 miles an hour. If you make a slight miscalculation, you're in trouble," said Brown.

"You really have to be alert. Lot of heavy trucks coming down there, visibilities aren't so good," said Mike Schmitz, the general manager of Leashes and Leads.

"We've lived here for almost a little over 10 years, and I think I've seen at least 4 or 5 accidents in probably the last four or five years," said Leidall.

For Schmitz, this change would be welcome.

"I see the ambulances and trucks down there. I haven't really met anyone that's had a serious accident there. They do occur probably once a month, I don't know the actual statistics," he says.

Though MNDOT agrees with the resolution, it is holding off for now, citing not having adequate funding for the project.

"It's not plugged into the ten-year plan or the four-year plan. But that's our intention, to locate that funding, to secure that funding, and then move ahead," said Dougherty.