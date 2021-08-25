Rochester Downtown Alliance recommending masks for upcoming events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After consultation with Olmsted County Public Health and reviewing the recent recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, the Rochester Downtown Alliance is now strongly recommending masks at their upcoming events.

This includes both Thursdays Downtown and Movies in the Park.

With three weeks left for Thursdays Downtown, RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said, "The Rochester Downtown Alliance puts safety of attendees, vendors, partners, volunteers, and event staff as the highest priority...We have three final weeks of Thursdays Downtown for our community to come together for this tradition and continue to support the participating small business community as they recover from a very challenging year."

Movies in the Park concludes Saturday.

These are the new recommendations being implemented:

• Attendants of the two events to wear masks or face covering, particularly when physical distancing cannot be observed.

• Sanitizing between customers whenever possible.

• Encouraging all attendees to respect physical distancing as much as possible.

• Encouraging vulnerable people, including unvaccinated and

immunocompromised, to consider not attending Thursdays Downtown or attending

between 2 and 4 p.m. when crowds are reduced.

The recommendations go into effect starting Wednesday.