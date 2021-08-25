Small plane lands on Interstate 5 north of San Diego

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane has made an emergency landing on Interstate 5 north of San Diego after clipping cars and causing several slight injuries along with a huge traffic jam. Authorities say the single-engine plane had mechanical problems on takeoff from a local airport and went down around noon Tuesday on Interstate 5 near Del Mar. The plane clipped two cars, leaving part of a wing lodged in one vehicle. Two people in the cars had minor injuries but the two people aboard the plane weren’t hurt. It took hours before the plane was hauled away and the road was reopened.