Sunny and humid Wednesday; Storm chances return Thursday and Friday

Following a stormy Tuesday, quieter weather is on tap for Wednesday. With abundant sunshine, today will be the best day to get outside and enjoy dry conditions before more wet weather arrives Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with light north winds at 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few clouds will roll in with temperatures cooling down into the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. A stay shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day on Thursday and Friday with heavy rainfall being a main concern. Both days have a low risk for severe weather with wind and hail threats; something to keep an eye on this. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Thursday with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Friday will have highs in the upper 70s with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Rain chances continue into the weekend with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rainfall at times may once again be a concern, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s on Saturday and then cool down to the mid 70s on Sunday. Between the four days, several inches of rain are possible for parts of the area. Will need to keep an eye on the threat for flooding if heavy rain continually falls over the same area.

More seasonal conditions are on tap for the start of next week, allowing our region to dry out after multiple possible rain events. Monday and Tuesday will see widespread sunshine with seasonal temperatures in the mid 70s. Another pleasant day is expected for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.