Two former officers accused in death of George Floyd move to exclude cameras in trials

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have filed to have cameras banned in court for their respective trials, according to court documents.

The court ruled in November cameras would be allowed for all three remaining trials, stemming from George Floyd's death, including the trial for Tou Thao.

In motions filed Tuesday and Wednesday, attorneys for the two former Minneapolis Police Officers argue the cameras and media access from the Derek Chauvin trial have "crushed" the defendants' rights to present a defense and have thwarted their ability for a fair trial.

Lawyers also argued witnesses have been reluctant to come forward or participate due to cameras being allowed.

They also cited examples of witness harassment from Chauvin's trial.

Judge Peter Cahill is expected to hear this motion on September 9.