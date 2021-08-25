Woodruff strikes out 10 in Brewers’ 4-1 win over Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1, extending their NL Central lead over the Reds to 9 1/2 games. Avisaíl García hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for the Brewers, who have won 12 of 15. Woodruff rebounded from two rough starts. He allowed only four hits and retired 13 straight batters during one stretch. Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings.