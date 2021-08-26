Bean field collapses in northwestern Minnesota

CLIMAX, Minn. (AP) — Some consider it a geological wonder. A crack in the soil of a bean field in northwestern Minnesota has caused the ground to collapse 25 feet, creating a quarter-mile long ravine. Wayne and Erllene Erickson are the fourth generation on the family farm near Climax in Polk County, and say they’ve never seen anything like this. Erllene describes it as kind of scary and sad. Geologists with the University of North Dakota say the dry weather, a drop in water levels on the Red River and recent rains can form a perfect storm for something like this to occur. Crevasses are still forming as the land continues shifting.