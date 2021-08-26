Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say a body that washed up on an island in the northern Netherlands is that of an 81-year-old German man who went missing from a cruise ship earlier this month. The body was discovered Tuesday morning on a beach on Terschelling, one of a chain of islands in the shallow Wadden Sea. Police from the northern province of Friesland said in a tweet Thursday that their investigations “revealed that it is an 81-year-old man from Germany who went missing from a cruise ship on Aug. 16.” Police say there are no indications of a crime and their investigation is closed. German media reported that the body was that of Hamburg millionaire Kai Wuensche.