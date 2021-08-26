California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may become the first state to pay drug addicts to stay sober. It’s called contingency management and the federal government has been doing it for years with military veterans. Research shows it is one of the most effective ways to get people to stop using drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the federal government permission to pay for the state program through Medicaid. Meantime, state lawmakers are considering their own plan. Under the program, people earn small payments for every negative drug test. The most they could earn is a few hundred dollars.