COVID mask protest shuts down Wisconsin school board

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Area School District officials postponed a school board meeting after a group of protesters stormed the room and refused to wear masks. WBAY-TV reported that the district implemented a mandatory mask policy on Monday. A group of 20 to 30 people showed up at the school board meeting Wednesday to protest the policy. The group refused a police officer’s order to don masks and an argument broke out with mask supporters in the audience. District officials said if the group didn’t wear masks they wouldn’t hold a meeting. Board members walked out of the room and minutes later board President Bob Poeschel announced the meeting had been postponed.