Downtown business fire in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Investigators are going through wreckage in Kasson where a fire broke out late Wednesday night affecting three businesses.

The fire broke out around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of 5th Street Southeast.

Firefighters from Kasson and Dodge Center both responded

The fire affected Daisy Mae Consignment store, Cherished Antiques and Furniture, as well as Millwork Manufacturing.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze is being reported as a ceiling fire.

The state fire marshal was on scene today investigating the cause.