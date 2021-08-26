Farmers expect a below-average harvest

Minn. (KTTC) -- Showers scattered Southeastern Minnesota Thursday, and farmers say it really has no impact on the upcoming harvest.

"We had one of the best springs we have ever had. The ground worked up beautifully. We had the best conditions ever. We planted, then our drought came," David "Biggie" Mund said. Mund is a grain marketing advisor at CFS in Kenyon.

"The main thing of course is just how hot and dry it has been throughout the growing season. The rain has been spotty. We've caught a couple of timely ones, but ultimately we are just low on soil moisture," agronomist Brady Steffen said.

Steffen is an agronomist at Nerstrand Agri Center.

Overall, in Southeastern Minnesota fields of corn and soybeans are good, but just below average.

Here is a look at the current drought monitor.



Aside from the drought, farmers are also dealing with an extreme equipment shortage.

"I just talked to a farmer this morning. He bought a brand new header for his combine. He ordered it January 4th, and it will not be here until the first week in October he will probably be done with beans by the time it gets here," Mund said.