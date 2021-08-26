Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Minnesota, east central

Minnesota, south central Minnesota, southeast Minnesota and west

central Minnesota, including the following counties, in central

Minnesota, Benton, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Sherburne, Sibley,

Stearns and Wright. In east central Minnesota, Anoka, Carver,

Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington. In south central

Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Nicollet,

Rice, Steele and Waseca. In southeast Minnesota, Goodhue. In west

central Minnesota, Pope.

* Through Friday morning.

* A band of training thunderstorms is beginning to develop just

south of I-94. This activity is likely to continue or become more

widespread through the evening hours and produce areas of very

heavy rain. Localized totals greater than 3 inches are possible,

leading to the possibility of flash flooding.

* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying

areas is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

