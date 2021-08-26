Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Goodhue County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Minnesota, east central
Minnesota, south central Minnesota, southeast Minnesota and west
central Minnesota, including the following counties, in central
Minnesota, Benton, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Sherburne, Sibley,
Stearns and Wright. In east central Minnesota, Anoka, Carver,
Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington. In south central
Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Nicollet,
Rice, Steele and Waseca. In southeast Minnesota, Goodhue. In west
central Minnesota, Pope.
* Through Friday morning.
* A band of training thunderstorms is beginning to develop just
south of I-94. This activity is likely to continue or become more
widespread through the evening hours and produce areas of very
heavy rain. Localized totals greater than 3 inches are possible,
leading to the possibility of flash flooding.
* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying
areas is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&