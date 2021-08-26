Flood Watch from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 7 AM
FRIDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa,
northeast Iowa, northwest Iowa and west central Iowa, including
the following areas, in central Iowa, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin and
Webster. In north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin,
Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. In
northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer. In northwest Iowa, Palo
Alto and Pocahontas. In west central Iowa, Calhoun.
* From 10 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning.
* Though the area remains dry, locally heavy rainfall of 3 to 5
inches with locally higher amounts greater than 6 inches may lead
to isolated flash flooding mainly in urban areas, low water
crossings or small streams.
* Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may lead to urban
flooding and ponding or running water in city streets causing some
travel issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
