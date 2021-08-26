Football Preview: Lourdes Eagles

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Lourdes Eagles are the gold standard of Rochester-area midsize programs. Head Coach Mike Kesler has proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the entire state of Minnesota. Since 2010, the Eagles have won four Prep Bowl titles and appeared in the state tournament seven times.

This year, the Eagles boast a large senior class. That big group has high expectations heading into the '21 season.

Lourdes' coaching staff has plenty of experience at the highest levels of prep football in the state, and they think this group could be something special.

"Should be a fun year," Kesler said. "We've got a lot of seniors, a lot of guys with experience. Any time you can put a lot of seniors on the football field, usually good things happen. They've done a great job, and hopefully that can continue. They've been playing football together for a long time, It's one of the larger senior classes we've had in a long time, so we're excited to see a large group of seniors and them come together as a group. If they can come together as a group, we'll see what happens.

"It's a great group of guys that have been together for a long time," said senior Sam Stanley. "Lots of bonds, lots of talent, lots of leadership. We're excited to get the season going and put that leadership on display."

Lourdes hosts the Triton Cobras next Friday for their season opener.