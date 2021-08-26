Football Preview: PEM Bulldogs

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) - The Bulldogs look to take their program to the next level following a strong 5-3 season.

Last year, PEM showed it was one of the best teams in Section 1AAA, but now Head Coach Kevin Lamb must reload his roster. The Bulldogs will feature underclassmen on both sides of the ball, but they have a good group of upperclassmen who are ready to take the reins of the program.

Through nearly two weeks of practice, Lamb likes what he has seen out of the Bulldogs.

"Honestly, these guys really fit well together. Positionally, we've got underclassmen where we don't have seniors, so they're kind of meshing together pretty well. We're still trying to figure out our roles," Lamb said. "I have been most impressed with the camaraderie among the guys out here."

"We're confident. We're ready for that chip on our shoulder because not a lot of us our known," said quarterback Connor McGuire. "We're coming from the ground and we're ready to go get it. We've got a bunch of guys that are undersized. We've got heart."

The Bulldogs open the season next Friday at the Chatfield Gophers.