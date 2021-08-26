Heavy rain is possible overnight Thursday through Friday morning

After showers and thunderstorms stayed isolated and scattered Thursday afternoon, widespread heavy rainfall is possible overnight Thursday through Friday morning. The threat is there for several strong storms with winds ranging from 30-50 mph. Storms will develop just north of a stationary boundary late Thursday through Friday morning.

An "Areal Flood Watch" is in effect overnight for areas in green above. This does include Mason City and all of Cerro Gordo County. This is in effect for possible ponding and standing water in low-lying areas overnight.

Rainfall amounts are still expected to range from 1-2" area-wide through Friday afternoon. We'll keep an eye overnight on the flash flooding threat towards the morning commute Friday. Right now, there are no alerts in place for flash flooding.

Temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with thunderstorm chances in the morning. Conditions should dry out through the evening into Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will warm into the lower 80s with partly sunny skies. Thunderstorm chances will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Cooler conditions are likely Sunday through Thursday with highs in the middle 70s.

Nick