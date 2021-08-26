Minnesota State Fair returns with newly crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) A brand new Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned Wednesday evening.

19-year-old Anna Euerle of Litchfield was chosen for the honor. She is a student at Ridgewater College and will serve as a goodwill ambassador for the nearly 2,500 dairy families in Minnesota. She was crowned by outgoing Princess Kay, Brenna Connelly of Byron.

Euerle's first official duty is to sit in a cooler over two days at the Minnesota State Fair to have her likeness carved out of a 90 pound block of butter.

Congratulations, Anna! Enjoy the big year ahead.