Minnesota United FC plays Houston after 3 straight road draws

Minnesota United FC (7-6-7) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-8-10)

Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +146, Minnesota United FC +176, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on Houston after playing to a draw in three straight road games.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home in the 2020 season. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago and recorded 19 assists.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall and 4-4-4 on the road in the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Franco Fragapane (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

