NTSB investigating Minn. freight train collision; none hurt

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating how three freight trains collided in St. Paul. Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings says the collision occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday near a rail yard on the city’s southeast side. He says a Canadian Pacific freight train, a BNSF train and a Union Pacific freight train were involved in the crash. He says two Canadian Pacific locomotives, a Union Pacific locomotive and a BNSF lumber car all derailed. He says no one was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss says the agency has dispatched a team of investigators to the scene.