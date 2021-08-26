Shooting near county courthouse in northern Illinois

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in the northern Illinois community of Kankakee say they are responding to a shooting at the county courthouse. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday between the courthouse and the county jail. Downey has provided no other details. David Guzman, an assistant for Mayor Christopher Curtis, would only say there was a shooting in the area. Kankakee is about 60 miles south of Chicago..