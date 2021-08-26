Stewartville City Council meets regarding future of city patrol

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Stewartville does not have a local police department and currently contracts with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. City Council met Thursday evening to discuss options to add more patrols.

The council does have a few options in mind. Those include continuing negotiations with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, utilizing Rochester Police Department or possibly creating a Stewartville police department.

Before a decision is made, the city does want public input because any significant increase will come at the expense of taxpayers.

A final decision will not be made at tonight's meeting.

"We're up for renewal this upcoming year and so we go the first initial proposal it showed that a almost 40% cost increase was being proposed and so none of our departments in I don't know how many years have ever really presented that kind of increase," stated Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel.

According to Schimmel, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has informed the city of an increase in calls, crime related and not, and they believe there is a need for more patrol in the city.