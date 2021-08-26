Strong storms are possible today; more chances Friday and Saturday

Warm and humid with storm chances today

Warm and humid air continues to linger in the region today ahead of a slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the west. That system will be responsible for bringing several chances for thunderstorms in our local area over the course of the next few days until it passes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have warm sunshine this morning and for the early afternoon hours before scattered thunderstorms from the west rumble into the area. Many of those storms will become strong to severe in the mid-afternoon with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes all possible. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in the Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather today. That is categorized as level two and three in its five-tier outlook.