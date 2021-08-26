Thursdays Downtown August 26 is canceled

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thursdays Downtown is canceled on August 26 due to the threat of severe inclement weather.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance said the decision is made "In consultation with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department" and "with everyone's safety in mind."

Thursdays Downtown is a weekly arts, food, music and market block party that takes place downtown Rochester.

Thursdays Downtown will resume the market next week as scheduled.