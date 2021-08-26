Thursday’s Scores

Skip to Content

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alexandria def. Bemidji, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-22

Annandale def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

Avail Academy def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 27-25, 25-18

Big Lake def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

Brooklyn Center def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13

Burnsville def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 25-7, 25-13

Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10

Canby def. Murray County Central, 25-12, 25-17, 25-7

Cannon Falls def. Rochester Century, 12-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16

Champlin Park def. Lakeville North, 25-19, 29-27, 25-23

Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23

Dawson-Boyd def. Ortonville, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21

Duluth East def. Princeton, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Esko def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Eveleth-Gilbert def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13

Greenway def. Mesabi East, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20

Hermantown def. Duluth Marshall, 25-4, 25-9, 25-8

Hibbing def. Deer River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12

Hutchinson def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

International Falls def. Two Harbors, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

LILA def. North Lakes Academy, 25-4, 25-19, 25-15

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Benson, 24-26, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

MACCRAY def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17

Marshall def. Willmar, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21

Minneapolis Henry def. Fridley, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Minnetonka def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Monticello def. Buffalo, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23

Mounds Park Academy def. Richfield, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8

Nevis def. Park Rapids, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13

New Richland-H-E-G def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park

Pine River-Backus def. Laporte, 25-3, 25-8, 25-15

Redwood Valley def. Montevideo, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20

Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 27-25, 25-8, 25-20

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15

Spring Grove def. Southland, 25-12, 25-13, 25-5

St. Peter def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19

Wayzata def. Maple Grove, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

Yellow Medicine East def. Wabasso, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19

