Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alexandria def. Bemidji, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 25-22
Annandale def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17
Avail Academy def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 27-25, 25-18
Big Lake def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
Brooklyn Center def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13
Burnsville def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 25-7, 25-13
Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10
Canby def. Murray County Central, 25-12, 25-17, 25-7
Cannon Falls def. Rochester Century, 12-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16
Champlin Park def. Lakeville North, 25-19, 29-27, 25-23
Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Dawson-Boyd def. Ortonville, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21
Duluth East def. Princeton, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Esko def. Cook County, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Greenway def. Mesabi East, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20
Hermantown def. Duluth Marshall, 25-4, 25-9, 25-8
Hibbing def. Deer River, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-8, 25-12
Hutchinson def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
International Falls def. Two Harbors, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
LILA def. North Lakes Academy, 25-4, 25-19, 25-15
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Benson, 24-26, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
MACCRAY def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Marshall def. Willmar, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
Minneapolis Henry def. Fridley, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18
Minnetonka def. Rosemount, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Monticello def. Buffalo, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23
Mounds Park Academy def. Richfield, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8
Nevis def. Park Rapids, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13
New Richland-H-E-G def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park
Pine River-Backus def. Laporte, 25-3, 25-8, 25-15
Redwood Valley def. Montevideo, 27-25, 25-16, 25-15
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Shakopee def. Chanhassen, 27-25, 25-8, 25-20
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Spring Grove def. Southland, 25-12, 25-13, 25-5
St. Peter def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19
Wayzata def. Maple Grove, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Yellow Medicine East def. Wabasso, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19
