Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton North 56, Green Bay Preble 6
Chippewa Falls 10, D.C. Everest 9
Coleman 44, Bonduel 14
De Pere 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 6
Gilman 41, Tri-County 0
McDonell Central 54, Bowler/Gresham 14
Mineral Point 63, Dodgeville 14
Monona Grove 48, Madison La Follette 20
Muskego 52, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 14
Necedah 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 36
Oregon 49, Madison West 14
Shiocton 20, Crivitz 14
Sun Prairie 49, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21
Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eau Claire North vs. La Crosse Logan, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ppd.
Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee South, ppd.
Wilmot Union vs. Racine Case, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/