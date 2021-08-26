Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen has resigned in the wake of revelations that leaders of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration after he was accused of misconduct. In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Tchen said she’s “spent a career fighting for positive change for women” but she wasn’t the right person to lead the #MeToo-era organization at this time. Tchen’s resignation comes on the heels of the departure of Roberta Kaplan, who stepped down as the chair of the board of directors Aug. 9.