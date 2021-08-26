Veterans react to a deadly day in Afghanistan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- At least 13 U.S. service members were killed and 15 others were injured by a suicide bomber at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport Thursday.

Veterans and civilians are watching the events transpire back home with baited breath, unsure of what could happen next and what the future holds. Like 17 year Afghanistan veteran, Heather Adamson.

"It's a hard time, especially being there for years," Adamson said. "I know some great people that are in country right now, and hoping that they get out safely."

With everything that's in the last few weeks, Adamson says emotions are high. She worries that President Biden's Aug. 31 deadline isn't enough time to get everyone out.

"I would choose to be in the Kabul airport in a heartbeat," she said. "If it meant that others could get out safely."

Adamson adds that the situation is triggering for her and her fellow veterans.

"It's triggering. It's a hard time. Those of us who have been over there have seen ranges of things. And it's terrifying. I think the one thing that we can say with confidence is that we need more time. It's surprising to see it escalating the way it is," she added.

It's something former Navy Corpsman, or medic, Sam Burk agrees with.

"I think we all kind of have the same sentiment about what's going on over there. It's tough because you don't know what's going to happen," Burk said.

Steve Norton, a psychologist who worked with the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan, is mindful of what recent events are doing to veterans back home.

"Now to see all the changes, seeing it all fall apart. Did I make a difference? High risk, low reward. That's a major concern for people right now," Norton said.

The uncertainty of it all, looming.

"It's hard to assume Taliban are going to change their ways," Norton said. "It's hard to just automatically assume that everything is going to be okay. It would be a risky assumption to take, I think."

"The Taliban has been strong. They don't have the numbers and ISIS is still a real threat."

Adamson hopes her speaking out will encourage other veterans to know they are not alone.

Resources to help those struggling are available at the Veteran's Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.