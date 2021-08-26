Will Stewartville see a larger police presence?

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the expiration date for the current contract between the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Stewartville coming to a close, taxes may go up to support an extra presence of law enforcement in the city.

"I get a lot of complaints about taxes, believe it or not. Alright? So, I want you all to understand one thing, we all pay county taxes. That includes some patrol from the county," said Mayor Jimmie-John King. "We pay $550,000/year, and they have asked for a 40 percent increase over two years."

The 40 percent increase number caused many residents to question the new proposal, which is what prompted Thursday's council meeting.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says Stewartville will still be paying considerably less than other towns in the county, and the added law enforcement is a positive for the community.

"Yes, it's a 40 percent increase, but they're getting a 50 percent increase in services, meaning they're getting two more officers, two more deputies than what they currently have," said Torgerson.

One resident says Stewartville needs a larger police presence anyway.

"I just know that the officer response time and getting another officer to help the one officer that's here in Stewartville, has been a little bit longer," said Troy Koenig, who grew up in Stewartville. "I just try to look at it from every angle I can."

To make the police presence in Stewartville more efficient, it will come at a cost, says both Torgerson and Koenig.

"We are going to need to add deputies at some point here, because we can't keep doing this to the tune of almost 2000 hours a year, bringing deputies from other places to help Stewartville," said Torgerson.

"Being that this community has grown so much, and our law enforcement has not, I think it's time that we increased quite a bit," said Koenig.

No final decision was made at Thursday's meeting, the council wants to include community input first.