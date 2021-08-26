Winona Mayor signs citywide mask order

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Winona Mayor Scott Sherman signed a citywide mask order on Wednesday starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The order requires all Winona residents and visitors to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces including businesses, bars, restaurants and other locations.

The order also encourages face coverings outdoors where physical distancing is difficult.

The mask order comes amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the region.

There are exemptions for medical, disability, developmental and other reasons.

Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the business or area and refusal could result in trespassing.

More information about the mask order can be found here.