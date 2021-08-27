5 tips for fostering a successful hybrid workplace

Business owners planning a move from remote-only to a hybrid workplace face unique challenges. Define what a hybrid setup will look like for your team or company and invest in tools to create a seamless experience for employees, no matter where they’re working. Owners and managers also need to rethink everything from how they get input from their team to how they evaluate employee performance, so that remote employees have the same level of opportunity as their in-office counterparts. Breaking old office habits and seeking employee input early and often can help create a successful hybrid workplace.