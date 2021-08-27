Albert Lea School District reinstating some mask requirements amid recent infections

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Albert Lea School District has changed its mask policy for secondary students amid a recent increase in COVID-19 infections.

According to a letter from Albert Lea School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Funk, all students in grades 6-12 will wear a mask during the school day through Oct. 20.

Students will be able remove the masks for lunch. Funk said the decision will be revisited in mid-Oct.

Dr. Funk added that students who consistently wear masks will not need to be quarantined if exposed to the virus, unless they were exposed while eating lunch.

The change comes as 290 Albert Lea School students are quarantined from exposure to the virus. Thirty-six students tested positive after the first five days of school. Funk said in the letter that it took the district until early October last year to reach this threshold of positive cases.

Funk said the elementary schools are not seeing the same level of infections as the secondary schools. Elementary students will not be required to wear a mask, except for on the bus.

Further COVID-19 mitigation procedures for the schools are listed on the Albert Lea School District website.