Flash Flood Watch from FRI 7:38 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa,
Allamakee, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Richland and
Vernon.
* Through Saturday morning.
* Periods of thunderstorms are expected overnight. Heavy rainfall
from these storms, along with wet soils from recent rainfall, will
cause conditions favorable for flash flooding. Should storms
repeat over the same areas, it appears a quick 1-3″ of rain could
fall and cause flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&