Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Minnesota, east central Minnesota, south

central Minnesota and southeast Minnesota, including the following

counties, in central Minnesota, Sibley. In east central Minnesota,

Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington. In

south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le

Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, Steele and Waseca. In southeast Minnesota,

Goodhue.

* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight

across south central and southeast Minnesota. These storms will be

slow moving and capable of producing very heavy rain. Localized

totals greater than 5 inches are possible across southern

Minnesota, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.

* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying

areas is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&