Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Faribault County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Minnesota, east central Minnesota, south
central Minnesota and southeast Minnesota, including the following
counties, in central Minnesota, Sibley. In east central Minnesota,
Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington. In
south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Le
Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, Steele and Waseca. In southeast Minnesota,
Goodhue.
* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight
across south central and southeast Minnesota. These storms will be
slow moving and capable of producing very heavy rain. Localized
totals greater than 5 inches are possible across southern
Minnesota, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.
* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying
areas is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&