GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans. It’s further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections. Former President Donald Trump and some of his followers in recent days have turned to warning of the alleged dangers posed by those desperately trying to flee their country. Still others, including Republican governors and members of Congress, have taken a different stance, welcoming refugees to their states and working furiously to help those trying to flee.