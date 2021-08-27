Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two Texas police officers have been indicted for murder for a line-of-duty fatal shooting of an Austin scientist. One officer, Christopher Taylor, was already under a murder indictment for another on-duty shooting death in Austin. A Travis County grand jury indicted Taylor and Officer Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the July 2019 shooting death of Mauris de Silva, whom neighbors reported was having a mental health crisis. Taylor already was under a murder indictment in the April 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos as Ramos was starting to drive away from a possible drug bust.