Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school. Cooper’s decision came after a three-day virtual hearing and as at least 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out.