Last steel beam placed in Interstate 44 bridge at Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — The last steel beam has been set in the new Interstate 74 bridge being constructed to connect Bettendorf and Moline, Illinois, over the Mississippi River. The beam’s placement marks a milestone in the yearslong construction and signals that the bridge will soon be open to motorists. The Quad-City Times reports that workers are on target to finish the eastbound span and have both bridges open to traffic by the end of the year. Groundbreaking on bridge construction was in June 2017. When the new bridge opens, so will a 14-foot wide bike and pedestrian lane.