MDH says the quick transmission among the Albert Lea students will not be easily stopped

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Albert Lea Area Schools has to quarantine nearly 300 Students within the first five days of school after a COVID-19 outbreak among 36 students.

Without a statewide mask mandate, the decision to require or recommend masks was up to each school district. Albert Lea decided to begin their school year with a mask recommendation, not a requirement.

"In Albert Lea Area Schools, one of our top priorities having a safe welcoming learning environment for our students and that's something we try to do every single school year. And COVID really throws us into a more of a challenge for us as a school district," said Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk.

Now that almost 300 students have to be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, the district has decided to update their policy.

All secondary students in Albert Lea Area Schools will be required to wear a mask during the school day through the end of first quarter, which ends Oct. 20.

Elementary students will not be required to wear masks in school as of right now.

"We are seeing very little COVID in our elementary students," Funk said.

Minnesota Department of Health is continuing to recommend everyone in schools mask up.

"In the face of the highly contagious delta variant, there's never been a more important time than right now for everyone in schools, where there is a high transmission of the virus, to be masking and using the multiple layers of prevention to prevent infection," stated MDH Director of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

"MDE is standing with our MDH colleagues and reminding and urging schools and school boards to adopt local policies and implement mitigation strategies that are multilayered and following the health experts recommendations and best practices," said Minnesota Department of Education's Heather Mueller.

Although masks are not currently required at the elementary level, Superintendent Funk says adjustments will be made if necessary.