Miranda Johnson joined KTTC in the Spring of 2021 as a production assistant. In the Summer of 2021, she was promoted to the Social Media and Digital Content Manager on the news team.

Miranda was raised in St. Charles, Minnesota where she attended St. Charles High School. She graduated from University of Wisconsin La Crosse in Spring 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and a minor in photography.

As a Minnesota native, Miranda loves working close to home and creating content that feels personal to her.

While she is not at the news station, you can find her spending time with family and friends, traveling, taking pictures and playing with her dogs.

To get in contact with Miranda, email her at mmjohnson@kttc.com.