More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials are offering new hope for the safety of U.S. schoolchildren threatened by COVID-19. The Biden administration said Friday half of U.S. adolescents ages 12-17 had gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and the inoculation rate among teens is growing faster than among any other age group. In addition, a study from California is providing more evidence that schools can open safely if they follow guidelines on wearing masks, physical distancing, testing and other virus measures. Meanwhile, Gulf Coast hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are facing the additional threat of Hurricane Ida. One Mississippi hospital full of virus patients expects to have to raise floodgates to keep out water.