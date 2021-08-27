New this week: ‘Cinderella,’ Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish’s Disney+ concert special and Michael Keaton leading the new Netflix film “Worth.” Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” as a trio of true-crime addicts and neighbors in a posh Manhattan apartment building who team up to solve the gory death of a fellow tenant. And “Pose” star Billy Porter plays a non-binary Fairy Godparent in the latest version of “Cinderella,” streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Pop star Camilla Cabello stars as the glass slipper-loser and Idina Menzel plays the Stepmother.