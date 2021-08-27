Owatonna man pleads guilty after selling sawed-off shotgun to undercover agent

OWOTANNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- An Owatonna man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm after bragging about plans to kill a police officer on Snapchat.

22-year-old Dayton Charles Sauke was arrested in January 2021 after an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was able to purchase a sawed-off shotgun from him.

Court documents show Sauke entered his plea in federal court in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The criminal complaint states the Olmsted County Sheriff's office received information that Sauke was selling narcotics as well as manufacturing and selling firearms without a license.

Investigators also viewed several photos of guns on Sauke's Snapchat.