Showers and storms are possible late Saturday

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The main threat of severe weather should stay to the west and north of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms will continue to track into SE Minnesota and NE Iowa during the late evening hours, but current guidance is suggesting storms will be losing strength as they approach I-35.

Current timing calls for showers and thunderstorms to move into the area after 8-9 p.m and continue overnight into early Sunday morning.

Here's a look at the estimated rainfall amounts across the area since Friday morning at 12 a.m.