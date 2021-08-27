Winona City Council votes against extending mask order

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Winona City Council voted Friday morning against the extension of the temporary mask order that started at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

The result of the vote effectively ends the city-wide mandate immediately.

Winona businesses can still independently choose to encourage or require mask use.

During the emergency council meeting Friday morning, Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said "I made this decision on my own based on the information I had from my trusted health sources to try and save lives. I have said it before, I will say it again - inconvenience will never outweigh a human life in my mind."

On Wednesday the mayor signed an order for everyone two years and older to wear a mask citywide.