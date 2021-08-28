An Afghan man living in Rochester is trying everything in his power to get his family out of Kabul

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Massi is an international student and he is currently in Rochester through a student visa working as a software developer. He tells us his dream was always to go back home and take what he has learned in the United States with him to help his developing country.

"Home is always sweet. I mean nothing can replace your home town just like everyone can relate," stated Massi.

After Kabul's collapse, he says his number one priority is now getting his family out of the country in the safest way possible.

"I know their life is in danger. And even though I know that it's a matter of time before something happens to them, and in fact so many things have already happened in different ways. They have lost their liberties and rights, which they used to have, because of the new laws of the Taliban," Massi said.

Although he has been trying to seek help from several entities and checks up on his family multiple times per day, Massi says he feels defeated.

"I think defeated is something that describes my emotions very well because I grew up in Afghanistan when 9/11 happened. So, we kind of lived through both and we had a good idea of comparing and contrasting them and we very much preferred the government which was before the Taliban because we had all these liberties and rights," said Massi.

Now that the Taliban has taken over the country, Massi says his sister who is in 11th grade, is no longer allowed to go to school. Music has also become illegal in Kabul just recently.

"So just imagine living in a country where you're losing slowly all of these freedoms and liberties. If you listen to music you're going to go to jail for it. If you're a girl and go to school you can go to jail for that," Massi stated.

Massi says he has still not given up hope on getting his family out of Kabul but he is running out of options. He hoped speaking with us would lead him to the right person or group of people.

If you have any resources to help Massi or are in a similar situation, please reach out to us through email at news@kttc.com.

Massi asked KTTC not to keep him anonymous, and not release his full name.